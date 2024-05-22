Seoul Declaration Calls for Int'l Cooperation to Address AI Opportunities and Challenges

Photo : Presidential Office

Anchor: World leaders attended the virtual AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to foster cooperation and dialogue on artificial intelligence(AI). Hosted by South Korea and the United Kingdom in the face of evolving AI technology and its unprecedented impact on economies, the event saw numerous countries adopt the Seoul Declaration. The move comes as they seek to prepare for the broad spectrum of opportunities and challenges AI technology may present.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak co-chaired the AI Seoul Summit, addressing challenges and opportunities the new technology is bringing to the world.After the virtual gathering Tuesday night, President Yoon introduced the Seoul Declaration adopted during a virtual leaders' session.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The Seoul Declaration calls for interoperable complemantary measures for safe and reliable AI development. It also highlights the significance of corporate responsibilities for those who develop and distribute Artificial General Intelligence."The Seoul Declaration calls for cross-border and cross-disciplinary collaboration to embrace the broad spectrum of possibilities the use of AI presents going forward.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The declaration specifies that countries will promote global cooperation on AI safety research by establishing networks between their AI safety institutes."Tuesday's session was attended by leaders from the Group of Seven(G7) countries as well as Singapore and Australia, along with representatives from the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) and the European Union.The Seoul event also brought together tech industry leaders, including Elon Musk, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, as well as representatives from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Meta.The participants agreed that AI safety, innovation and inclusivity are interrelated goals and that it is important to encompass these priorities in international discussions on AI governance.The participants will further discuss their collaboration at the upcoming AI Action Summit to be held in France in early 2025.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.