[KBS Exclusive] 20 of 60 N. Korean KN-23 Ballistic Missiles Used by Russia in Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group from Ukraine says around one-third, or 20 out of 60 short-range ballistic missiles Russia has received from North Korea have been used in the war against Ukraine.Speaking to KBS while on a visit to South Korea on Tuesday, a delegation from the International Center for Ukrainian Victory(ICUV) said the assessment was verified by intelligence authorities in Ukraine.Earlier, the Ukrainian government revealed that it had discovered missile debris at the site of a Russian missile attack in the city of Kharkiv early this year with writing in the Korean language, assessing the missile to be North Korea's KN-23 missile, resembling the Russian Iskander.The delegation said the North has provided Russia with two-point-three million rounds of shells, with additional monthly deliveries of around 150-thousand shells, adding that the provisions have changed the dynamics of the war in Ukraine.The delegates said these provisions have also changed Pyongyang's development of ammunition and weapons technologies due to frontline testing, adding that Moscow is expected to bring in tanks, armored vehicles and drones from the regime.