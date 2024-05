Photo : YONHAP News

The management agency of new K-pop girl group Illit has filed a complaint against Min Hee-jin, the head of NewJeans’ agency ADOR, for making claims of plagiarism.In a statement released on Wednesday, Belift Lab accused Min of obstruction of work and defamation, saying she unilaterally spread false information by claiming that Illit had copied every aspect of NewJeans, including their hair styles, clothing and choreography.The agency dismissed Min’s claims of plagiarism, saying it had submitted to the court materials proving that Min’s claims are false.Belift Lab then requested the public to stop slandering Illit, saying the group’s members are suffering due a serious level of malicious comments and personal attacks.Both Belift Lab and ADOR are subsidiaries of entertainment giant Hybe.