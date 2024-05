Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has adopted as its party platform its opposition to a bill calling for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho revealed the decision when speaking to reporters on Wednesday following a closed-door meeting of senior party lawmakers.Choo said participants agreed to adhere to the position should the bill be put to a revote at a plenary session next Tuesday.Choo said he and former floor leader Yun Jae-ok are meeting with each and every lawmaker to discover their opinions on the bill.Asked whether the party will seek penalties against lawmakers who vote in favor of the bill, Choo said it is too early to discuss such an issue at the present stage.Currently, three PPP legislators have expressed their intent to vote in favor of the bill — Ahn Cheol-soo, Yu Eui-dong and Kim Woong.