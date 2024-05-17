Court Rules Partially in Favor of Bereaved Family Members of Forced Labor Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has ruled partially in favor of bereaved family members of a victim of Japan’s forced labor in a damages suit filed against Japanese company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries(KHI).The Gwangju District Court on Wednesday ordered the Japanese firm to pay around 15-point-four million won, or roughly 11-thousand-290 U.S. dollars, in compensation to one of eight claimants, all bereaved family members of the late Kim Sang-ki.The court, meanwhile, refused requests for compensation by the remaining seven family members who belatedly took part in the case.The Japanese company had claimed that there was no evidence to prove that Kim had suffered damages, other than testimony that he had given before his death.Kim’s lawyers, however, had argued that they could prove the damages Kim had suffered with official records.The damages suit was filed in January 2020 but the ruling came after around four years as the judicial process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.