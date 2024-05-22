Menu Content

14 Big Tech Firms Pledge Safe AI Use at AI Global Forum in Seoul

Written: 2024-05-22 15:51:47Updated: 2024-05-22 16:37:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Major global tech firms, such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind, pledged their commitment to the safe and innovative use of artificial intelligence(AI), at the AI Global Forum, which opened in Seoul on Wednesday.

At the forum, being held upon President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal to establish a global system of AI governance, 14 domestic and overseas companies, including Google, Naver and Samsung Electronics, announced the Seoul AI Business Pledge for the safe use of AI.

Science minister Lee Jong-ho said the businesses pledged to strengthen collaboration with AI safety institutes, take measures such as watermarking to make AI-generated content identifiable, and enhance cooperation to develop international standards.

They promised to invest in the development of state-of-the-art AI models and systems, collaborate with SMEs and startups through joint projects and funds, and foster professional talent through internships and educational programs regarding sustainable development and innovation in AI.

They also vowed to launch AI services for socially vulnerable groups, develop AI solutions to solve global challenges, and promote diversity and inclusivity to ensure that AI benefits are equitable.

At the AI Seoul Summit on Tuesday, 16 AI tech companies, including Google, Naver and OpenAI, agreed to the Frontier AI Safety Commitments, in which they promised not to develop or deploy an AI model or system at all if risks cannot be kept below certain thresholds.
