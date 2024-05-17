Gov't, Top Office and PPP to Create New Consultative Body to Discuss Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and ruling People Power Party(PPP) have decided to create a policy consultative body and for this body to hold a meeting once a week to strengthen their capacity to coordinate policies.The government, top office and PPP reached the decision during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday amid criticism that their ability to coordinate policies lacks efficiency.Whereas the existing three-way consultative body comprising high-level officials focuses on overall state affairs, the envisioned consultative group will place its focus on policies.Also during Wednesday’s meeting, participants agreed to have the existing high-level consultative body meet every Sunday, instead of holding meetings only when deemed necessary.The latest moves apparently come after the government’s unilateral announcement of regulations against direct overseas purchases of certain goods caused confusion and controversy.