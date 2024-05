Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first fatality from Vibrio vulnificus septicemia has been reported in South Korea, prompting health authorities to call for the public to exercise caution.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that a woman in her 70s who died last Thursday while receiving emergency medical care for trophedema and pain had contracted Vibrio vulnificus septicemia.Vibrio vulnificus bacteria increases when the sea temperature rises to 18 degrees Celsius or higher and it inhabits seawater, mud flats and some seafood.People can get infected by consuming uncooked contaminated seafood or when open wounds come into contact with contaminated seawater.Authorities have advised the public to keep seafood at temperatures of five degrees or under and to cook seafood at 85 degrees.