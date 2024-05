Photo : YONHAP News

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's “I, The Executioner” premiered globally via the Midnight Screenings section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.“I, The Executioner,” also known as "Veteran 2,” is one of just two South Korean films that have been invited to out-of-competition sections of the prestigious film event which kicked off a 12-day run on Tuesday.Starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, the film is the sequel of the blockbuster “Veteran,” which drew more than 13-point-four million moviegoers when it hit theaters in 2015.“I, The Executioner,” attracted a huge crowd to the 23-hundred-seat Grand Théâtre Lumière despite being screened past midnight, demonstrating the strong attention focused on the action-crime thriller.Following the screening, Ryoo told the audience that he is thrilled to be showing the film for the first time at Cannes before saying thank you in French.