Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province, responsible for the production of half of South Korea’s sea cucumbers, says it transferred to Tanzanian officials technology on cultivating sea cucumbers.According to the province on Wednesday, eleven fisheries officials from the African country received technology training at the province’s fisheries resources research center in Tongyeong City between last Thursday and this Monday.The employees were trained on seed production, the cultivation of sea cucumbers and the cultivation of food for the marine animals which are considered a delicacy in East and Southeast Asia.Located on the coast in East Africa, bordering the Indian Ocean, Tanzania exports dried sea cucumbers.The latest training came as the African nation required the technology and facilities to stably provide sea cucumber seeds.