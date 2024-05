Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul held talks over the phone with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday and shared the results of his latest trip to China.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Cho said his trip was significant in that Seoul and Beijing agreed to deepen their mutual understanding by holding sincere dialogue and stably manage their ties ​based on such understanding.During the 35-minute conversation, he expressed hope that the momentum in advancing Seoul-Tokyo ties will gain further strength upon a three-way summit among South Korea, China and Japan.The three countries are currently fine-tuning views to hold a summit of their leaders in Seoul on Sunday and Monday.Kamikawa, on her part, said she hopes Seoul and Tokyo will continue to cooperate for the successful hosting of the three-way summit.