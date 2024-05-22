AI Seoul Summit Ministers' Session Participants Adopt Joint Ministerial Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

Ministers and representatives of 28 countries and international organizations adopted a joint statement calling for the advancement of AI safety, innovation and inclusivity after the AI Seoul Summit ministers’ session on Wednesday.The in-person session, co-hosted by South Korean science minister Lee Jong-ho and U.K. technology secretary Michelle Donelan, was held at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology in Seoul.The participants held in-depth discussions on global cooperation to facilitate networking between AI safety institutes mentioned by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the first day of the AI Seoul Summit on Tuesday.They also discussed ways to develop resilience in consideration of the potential negative effects of AI on energy, environment and jobs.Based on the discussions, the participants adopted a joint statement on the advancement of AI safety, innovation and inclusivity. The statement includes South Korea’s visions for AI and semiconductors and the response to the enormous power consumption caused by the spread of AI, including the development of low-power AI chips.