Yoon, Kishida Likely to Hold Bilateral Talks in Seoul Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are reportedly making arrangements to hold bilateral discussions on Sunday in Seoul.Citing diplomatic sources, Japan’s Kyodo News said on Wednesday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of a trilateral summit involving South Korea, China and Japan set for Sunday and Monday in Seoul.Kishida and Yoon last met in the United States in November 2023 on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.During the possible summit between Yoon and Kishida, the two leaders are expected to reaffirm trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.The two sides are also likely to share concerns about the North’s missile launches and agree to promote their trilateral defense cooperation with the U.S.Kyodo News said that Kishida and Yoon may touch on the controversy over Japan’s call to review the capital relationship between LY Corp., the operator of the popular Line messaging app in Japan, and South Korea’s Naver, a major shareholder of LY.