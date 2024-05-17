Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, Kishida Likely to Hold Bilateral Talks in Seoul Sunday

Written: 2024-05-23 09:18:58Updated: 2024-05-23 09:23:54

Yoon, Kishida Likely to Hold Bilateral Talks in Seoul Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are reportedly making arrangements to hold bilateral discussions on Sunday in Seoul.

Citing diplomatic sources, Japan’s Kyodo News said on Wednesday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of a trilateral summit involving South Korea, China and Japan set for Sunday and Monday in Seoul. 

Kishida and Yoon last met in the United States in November 2023 on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. 

During the possible summit between Yoon and Kishida, the two leaders are expected to reaffirm trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. 

The two sides are also likely to share concerns about the North’s missile launches and agree to promote their trilateral defense cooperation with the U.S. 

Kyodo News said that Kishida and Yoon may touch on the controversy over Japan’s call to review the capital relationship between LY Corp., the operator of the popular Line messaging app in Japan, and South Korea’s Naver, a major shareholder of LY.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >