UAE President to Make State Visit to S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said United Arab Emirates(UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make a two-day state visit to South Korea next week.According to the top office on Wednesday, the UAE president will visit South Korea Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yoon and Mohammed plan to hold summit talks to discuss ways to deepen their special strategic partnership and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic investment, energy and the defense industry.Mohammed’s trip to South Korea will mark the first state visit to the country by a UAE president. Mohammed had planned to visit the country in mid-October last year, but postponed his trip due to regional circumstances.President Yoon made a state visit to the UAE in January 2023 and held a meeting with Mohammed, in which Yoon secured the UAE’s commitment to invest 30 billion dollars in South Korea’s nuclear power, arms and energy sectors.