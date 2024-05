Photo : YONHAP News

Korea’s central bank has kept the key interest rate steady at three-point-five percent for the eleventh consecutive time since February 2023.The decision was made during the year's fourth rate-setting session by the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, maintaining the largest-ever gap of two percentage points with the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate.The rate freeze comes amid continued inflationary pressure with the inflation rate marking two-point-nine percent in April, staying above the BOK’s target of two percent.The weak Korean currency, increased volatility in exchange rates and a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cuts also appeared to have affected the BOK’s decision.