Photo : YONHAP News

The state agency handling matters pertaining to Koreans living abroad is set to hold a policy briefing session in the eastern United States regarding Seoul's citizenship and military service systems.According to the Overseas Koreans Agency on Thursday, sessions for South Korean residents were held on Wednesday, in New York's Manhattan and New Jersey, and another session is to be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.Over 600-thousand South Koreans reside in the eastern parts of the U.S. and many second-generation Koreans and young people enrolled as international students inquire about policies on citizenship and military service.Officials from the state agency are expected to provide information for those holding dual nationality, exceptions to citizenship renunciation, citizenship reinstatement and military duty.A similar session was held in Germany last month, while another session in Asia is scheduled for October.