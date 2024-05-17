Gov't to Strengthen Role of Overseas Korean Cultural Centers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced plans to strengthen the role of Korean cultural centers around the world by making them cultural outposts.Under its international cultural policy strategy put forth on Thursday, the culture ministry pledged to strengthen the functions of the cultural centers currently operating in 34 countries, allowing them to plan and run various programs on their own.The ministry will establish an international cultural policy consultative body overseeing global exchange projects involving K-culture and related industries, such as tourism and sports.It plans to expand the scope of K-pop-centered cultural content exports to include traditional culture, crafts, fashion and publishing through the establishment of business centers in ten countries this year, with the number set to increase fivefold by 2027.The "Korea Season" cultural festival program aimed at promoting traditional Korean culture overseas will be held in ten countries per year.