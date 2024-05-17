PPP Criticizes DP for Talking About Impeaching Pres. Yoon after Special Probe Bill Veto

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for talking about seeking impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, after he vetoed a bill on a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year.In a statement on Thursday, PPP chief spokesperson Kim Min-jeon said the DP's malevolent intention behind calling for the special counsel probe has become clear, which is to cover up allegations surrounding its leader Lee Jae-myung and to drive out the president.At an emergency steering committee meeting, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho urged the DP and its leader to stop demanding the special probe, claiming they are aimed at inciting state confusion and disrupting the administration.Accusing the DP of scheming to deceive the public by evading its leader's judicial risks through the special probe, committee member Kim Yong-tae urged the main opposition to participate in the ongoing process of governance by law.PPP Secretary General Sung Il-jong accused the DP of looking upon itself as a force seeking to overthrow the state by instigating public discord through its demand to impeach the president.