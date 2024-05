Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from South Korea, Japan and China will hold meetings in Seoul from Sunday to Monday.It will be the first time in four years and five months that leaders of the three countries will gather for a summit, the previous meeting having taken place in Chengdu, China during the Moon Jae-in administration in December 2019.According to Kim Tae-hyo, the presidential office's first deputy director of national security, President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday.There will be a three-way summit on Monday, after which the leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration outlining trilateral cooperation in six areas, including the economy and trade.They will also attend a three-way business summit to give support to business representatives from the three countries.