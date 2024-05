Photo : KBS News

The nation is set to see hotter average temperatures and more rain this summer compared to previous years.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said in its 2024 summer weather forecast released on Thursday that there is a 50 percent chance that temperatures in June and August will be higher than the average posted in the past 30 years.As for the month of July, the weather agency forecast there is a 40 percent chance the mercury will be higher than previous years.The KMA also projected that the nation will see more rain this summer, with a 40 percent chance that rainfall will be higher or similar to previous years in July and August.Such chances stood at 50 percent for the month of June.Meanwhile, the agency forecast that the nation will see an average of two-point-five typhoons or less this summer.