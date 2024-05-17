Real Household Income Drops 1.6% in Q1 amid High Inflation

Amid high inflation, the real household income during the first quarter dropped one-point-six percent compared to a year earlier.
According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the average income per household stood at five-point-12 million won, or around three-thousand-800 U.S. dollars, up one-point-four percent year-on-year.
After an adjustment for inflation, however, the income fell by one-point-six percent from the same period last year, turning to a decreasing trend for the first time since the second quarter of last year.
Earned income dropped one-point-one percent year-on-year to a monthly average of three-point-29 million won, due largely to a reduction in companies' incentives and other benefits at the start of the year, caused by poor performances last year.
Average monthly household spending, on the other hand, rose three percent year-on-year to two-point-91 million won in the first quarter, as people ended up spending more on foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages, dining out, lodging and entertainment due to high inflation.
Meanwhile,the average amount of disposable income per household per month grew one-point-four percent to four-point-05 million won.