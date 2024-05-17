Real Household Income Drops 1.6% in Q1 amid High Inflation

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid high inflation, the real household income during the first quarter dropped one-point-six percent compared to a year earlier.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the average income per household stood at five-point-12 million won, or around three-thousand-800 U.S. dollars, up one-point-four percent year-on-year.After an adjustment for inflation, however, the income fell by one-point-six percent from the same period last year, turning to a decreasing trend for the first time since the second quarter of last year.Earned income dropped one-point-one percent year-on-year to a monthly average of three-point-29 million won, due largely to a reduction in companies' incentives and other benefits at the start of the year, caused by poor performances last year.Average monthly household spending, on the other hand, rose three percent year-on-year to two-point-91 million won in the first quarter, as people ended up spending more on foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages, dining out, lodging and entertainment due to high inflation.Meanwhile,the average amount of disposable income per household per month grew one-point-four percent to four-point-05 million won.