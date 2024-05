Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has vowed to ensure the passage of the president-vetoed bill on a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year, as well as other reform bills, during the upcoming 22nd National Assembly.The decision was included in a resolution adopted on Thursday after a two-day workshop of the party’s lawmakers-elect.In the resolution, the lawmakers-elect pledged to exert all-out efforts to stop the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's recklessness, accelerating a push for the passage of the pending bills.They vowed to seek to resolve livelihood issues while leading efforts in response to current crises, such as polarization, climate change, population decline and digital transformation.The lawmakers-elect also decided to further expand and bolster an internal system where party members' opinions are democratically reflected.