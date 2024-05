Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung says he is willing to sit down for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss revamping the nation’s pension system.Lee made the statement on his Facebook page on Thursday, saying a motion on overhauling the national pension system has yet to be handled in parliament and adding that there is less than a week left in the term of the 21st National Assembly.Lee stressed that the Yoon government must stop what he termed “irresponsible politics” that could cause significant damage to people’s post-retirement lives and for future generations.Lee said the pension reform motion could be passed at Tuesday’s plenary session if the government and ruling camp reach a decision.He asked the president, government and ruling party to take a responsible stance so that the 21st National Assembly can solve the task of reforming the national pension system.