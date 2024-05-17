Memorial Held Thurs. to Mark 15th Anniversary of President Roh Moo-hyun's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service was held Thursday to mark the 15th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.Held at Roh's hometown of Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, the event drew a number of visitors, including former President Moon Jae-in, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung and ruling People Power Party interim leader Hwang Woo-yea.Cho Kuk, the head of the Rebuilding Korea Party, told reporters after the ceremony that former president Moon had told him and the DP chair that their two parties should join forces as they share many common pledges.Cho added that Moon had told Lee that the DP has an important role as the main opposition party.Cho said that the former president asked him to push forward to realize the pledges that the Rebuilding Korea Party made during the general elections once the 22nd National Assembly begins its term.