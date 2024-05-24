S. Korea to Hold Rotating Presidency of UNSC in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council(UNSC) next month as a nonpermanent member.South Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook made the announcement on Thursday at a press conference at the country’s mission to the UN in New York.Each of the 15 UNSC members takes up the presidency for a month in accordance with the alphabetical order of the countries. The chair country presides over the Security Council’s official and informal discussions and has the authority to represent the Council in interactions with other UN member states and UN agencies.It will be the first time for South Korea to hold the presidency as a nonpermanent member since May 2014.The president country customarily may hold signature events related to issues it considers important, aside from the official agenda of the Security Council.During the presidency, South Korea plans to hold a signature event dedicated to high-level public discussions on cybersecurity. The high-level discussions will be chaired by foreign minister Cho Tae-yul. A UN report recently said North Korea engaged in cyberactivities to fund its weapons program.