Court to Review Warrant Request for Singer Kim Ho-joong in DUI Hit-and-Run Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court will decide whether to grant a pretrial detention warrant for singer Kim Ho-joong, who stands accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run case earlier this month.The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing at 12 p.m. on Friday to decide whether to grant the warrant request for Kim who is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in injury, flight and failure to take post-accident measures. Kim’s lawyer filed a request to delay the planned hearing, but the court rejected the plea.The hearing for Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of the singer’s agency who has been accused of ordering Kim’s assistant to falsely confess to the crime, has been set for 11:30 a.m., while an executive identified by the surname Jeon, who faces accusations of destroying evidence, has a hearing at 11:45 a.m.The police filed for the pretrial detention warrants for the three on Wednesday stating that they are likely to flee and destroy evidence.Kim’s request to delay the hearing came ahead of the singer’s concerts scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Kim performed the Thursday concert, but decided not to take the stage on Friday due to the hearing.