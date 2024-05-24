Menu Content

S. Korea Reports 1st Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Case in over 3 Months

Written: 2024-05-24 09:29:36Updated: 2024-05-24 09:33:35

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a duck farm in South Gyeongsang Province, the nation’s first case in over three months. 

According to the agriculture ministry, the latest case was reported on Thursday at a farm containing about 22-thousand ducks in the southeastern county of Changneyong. 

The case was detected during an inspection by the provincial veterinary service laboratory of ducks that were designated to be sent to a slaughterhouse. 

It marked the country’s first highly pathogenic avian influenza case since February 8, when a case was reported at a poultry farm in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.

The country has recorded 32 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at poultry farms nationwide since December last year. 

The agriculture ministry sent an initial response team to the affected farm, taking preemptive measures including cordoning off the property, conducting an epidemiological study and emergency culling.

It has also issued a 24-hour standstill order from 11 p.m. Thursday for the area to prevent the spread of the disease, while raising the bird flu alert level by one notch to caution.
