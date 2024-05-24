Menu Content

Medical School Quota Hike to be Finalized Friday

Written: 2024-05-24 09:43:23Updated: 2024-05-24 13:30:26

Medical School Quota Hike to be Finalized Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The first increase of the country’s medical school admissions quota in 27 years will be finalized on Friday.

The Korean Council for University Education is set to hold a college admissions committee meeting on Friday afternoon to review and approve admissions plans submitted by universities for the 2025 academic year.

The total number of medical school places available in 2025 is expected to be four-thousand-567, an increase of one-thousand-509 from the quota for the 2024 academic year.

It will be the first increase in medical school admissions since 1998. 

The education ministry said that even if individual universities have not completed the process of revising their school regulations to reflect the increase, they can proceed with the admissions process for next year with the increased quota.

The ministry, however, added that it may take administrative action such as corrective orders against universities that continue to refuse to revise their school regulations.
