Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will question again next week the Korean American pastor who gave a luxury handbag to First Lady Kim Keon-hee in 2022.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has summoned Choi Jae-yong to appear for questioning as a suspect at 9:30 a.m. next Friday on charges of violating the anti-graft law, trespassing and obstruction of the performance of official duties.The summons for the pastor comes 18 days after his first appearance for questioning last Monday.The prosecution also requested for the justice ministry to issue a travel ban for the pastor, as the ongoing probe will be disrupted if Choi, an American citizen, leaves South Korea.Meanwhile, the prosecution will reportedly look into other allegations that Choi asked the first lady for favors in return for gifts he gave her between June and September 2022.