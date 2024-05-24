S. Korea Slaps Sanctions on Individuals, Vessels over N. Korea-Russia Arms Transfers

Photo : KBS News

The government has imposed independent sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and two Russian vessels involved in arms transfers between North Korea and Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The foreign ministry announced the sanctions on Friday, saying the targeted designees were involved in the transportation of military supplies, arms transfers, shipment of refined oil, and other activities to help North Korea procure materials and funds for its nuclear and missile development programs.The ministry has called for an end to the illegal military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, denouncing activities such as arms transfers, as clear violations of Security Council resolutions and acts that seriously threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.The ministry also stressed that the latest measure was made in close cooperation with South Korea’s allies and will contribute to further tightening the sanctions regime of the international community.Transactions with the targeted individuals will require a permit from the government.