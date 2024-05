Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will hold next week the annual computer-simulated Taegeuk exercise intended to enhance its unilateral operational command capabilities.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the three-day drills starting on Monday will include various training scenarios reflecting North Korea's military capabilities as well as surprise attacks such as those seen in the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.The Taeguek exercise was launched in 1996 as the “Yalu River exercise” and given its current title in 2004.The Taegeuk command post exercise was integrated with the Ulchi government exercise in 2019, but the two were separated again in 2022.