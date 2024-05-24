Japan Imposes Sanctions over Russia’s North Korean Arms Procurement

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has decided to impose sanctions on eleven organizations and one individual involved in Russia’s procurement of weapons from North Korea.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced the decision in a press conference on Friday, saying that Tokyo decided to freeze the assets of the targeted designees involved in military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.Hayashi said that the transfer of North Korean weapons to Russia violates the UN Security Council resolution banning the transfer of North Korean weapons and related materials, adding the transfer could further worsen the situation in Ukraine.The secretary added that the additional sanctions were implemented in cooperation with the United States.Regarding the upcoming trilateral summit of South Korea, Japan and China, Hayashi said the leaders of the three nations, who share great responsibility for regional peace and prosperity, will discuss the direction of trilateral cooperation, as well as various challenges in the region.