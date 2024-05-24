King Sejong Institute Foundation to Conduct 5th Korean Language Assessment from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run King Sejong Institute Foundation overseeing Korean language education abroad announced that it will conduct the fifth Sejong Korean Language Assessment(SKA) for nine days from Saturday through June 2.The SKA for proficiency in the Korean language developed by the foundation is a comprehensive assessment comprising four sections: listening, reading, writing and speaking.The upcoming test will be offered at 22 King Sejong Institutes in 13 countries in the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe, with two-thousand-252 places available to anyone wanting to take the test, regardless of whether or not they’re registered at any of the institutes.Over five-thousand test-takers have had their proficiency in the Korean language assessed in the previous four rounds of SKA since September 2022, with a growing number of universities and companies in South Korea and abroad using the results to assess applicants’ language proficiency.The foundation plans to provide two additional rounds of tests during the second half of the year.