Gallup: Yoon's Approval Rating Stays in Mid-20% Range for Over 1 Month

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has stayed in the mid-20-percent range for over a month.According to Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 24 percent of the respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs while 67 percent expressed dissatisfaction. Both ratings stayed unchanged from the previous survey two weeks prior.Approval rating has remained at 24 percent in the most recent three rounds of polling, after hitting an all-time low of 23 percent in the third week of April following the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections.The administration's diplomacy and pursuit of a medical school quota expansion were each cited as the reason for a positive assessment by eleven percent of the respondents.Citing reasons for their disapproval, 14 percent of the respondents cited the economy, people’s livelihoods and inflation, followed by ten percent mentioning the president's insufficient communication.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.