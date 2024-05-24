Medical Professors Say Trainee Doctors, Students Will Not Return Without Change in Gov't Attitude

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's medical professors said trainee doctors and medical students who have taken collective action in protest of the state-led medical school admissions quota hike will not return to their duties unless the government changes its attitude on the matter.At a press conference on Friday, an emergency committee representing the professors said that the government has clearly shown, with its handling of the allocation of extra medical school places, that it will be unable to produce doctors with sufficient medical skills.The committee said that while the government surveyed medical institutions regarding the desired number of students in November, the government only started to investigate the human resources, facilities and educational resources of these institutions early last month.It accused the government of enforcing irrational and dangerous policies aimed at gaining dominance over doctors' groups, and attempting to discourage trainee doctors and students from resigning or taking leaves of absence.The committee also criticized a court ruling that agreed that the medical school quota hike was needed to improve public welfare. It said that the establishment of a safety net to protect doctors from medical malpractice suits was needed and that improvements in medical services and training environments would be necessary to resolve issues in essential and regional medicine.