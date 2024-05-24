Menu Content

Singer Kim Ho-joong Awaits Judge's Decision on Detention Warrant in DUI Hit-and-Run Case

Written: 2024-05-24 15:04:14Updated: 2024-05-24 15:40:03

Photo : YONHAP News

Singer Kim Ho-joong, who is being investigated over a suspected DUI hit-and-run accident earlier this month, is currently in police custody awaiting a court decision on whether to grant a pretrial detention warrant.

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing for about 50 minutes from 12:30 p.m. on Friday to decide whether to grant the warrant request for Kim who is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in injury, flight and failure to take post-accident measures. 

Kim offered a short apology to waiting reporters as he left the court building with his hands tied up. 

A decision regarding the warrant could be made as soon as Friday night. 

Hearings were also held for Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of the singer’s agency who has been accused of ordering Kim’s assistant to falsely confess to the crime, as well as an executive identified by the surname Jeon, who faces accusations of destroying evidence. 

The police filed for pretrial detention warrants for the three on Wednesday stating that they are likely to flee and destroy evidence.
