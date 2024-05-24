Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Court Orders Ex-Gov. Ahn, Provincial Gov't to Compensate Sexual Assault Victim

Written: 2024-05-24 15:21:32Updated: 2024-05-24 16:50:40

Court Orders Ex-Gov. Ahn, Provincial Gov't to Compensate Sexual Assault Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court ordered former South Chungcheong Province Governor Ahn Hee-jung and the provincial government to pay damages to Kim Ji-eun, Ahn's former assistant and victim of sexual assault.

During a civil trial on Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Ahn to pay 30 million won, or around 22-thousand U.S. dollars, and for the former governor and South Chungcheong Province to jointly cover 53-point-47 million won in compensation.

The decision comes four years after Kim filed the damages suit seeking 300 million won in compensation from Ahn and the province, claiming she had experienced post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD) due to Ahn's sexual assault and secondary wrongdoing while at public duty. 

The court found Ahn liable for both counts. It recognized that Kim has developed PTSD due to the defendants' actions, adding that Ahn has admitted to abetting his then-spouse's secondary wrongdoing against Kim, while the province is liable under the State Compensation Act.

The Supreme Court had upheld a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Ahn over a conviction that he had sexually assaulted Kim and carried out indecent acts against her by using his position as her superior between July 2017 and February 2018.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >