Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's medical school admissions quota will rise for the first time in 27 years with the council of universities approving the expansion of the incoming freshmen class for the 2025 academic year.The Korean Council for University Education approved the admissions plans submitted by universities for the next academic year during a committee meeting Friday as the government is seeking to increase the number of doctors in the nation.The total number of freshmen in medical schools nationwide will rise to four-thousand-567 next year according to the plan, marking an increase of more than one-thousand-500 from the current academic year.The last time the nation’s medical school admissions quota saw an increase was in 1998.An official of the education ministry said each medical school is set to upload on their websites detailed admissions guides between this Saturday and next Friday.