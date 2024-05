Photo : YONHAP News

Small public facilities, such as medical clinics and cram schools, will be required to make accommodations to ensure that the facilities are accessible for seniors, pregnant women and people with disabilities.The health ministry on Friday issued an advance legislation notice of such revisions to a related enforcement ordinance and will collect opinions from the public through June 13.The accommodations include ensuring that entrances, exits and parking spaces are accessible to those with disabilities and the government plans to further expand the scope of locations required to install them.The revisions mean that medical clinics, postpartum care centers, community child centers and performance theaters, which were previously exempt from the requirement, will now be included. Fire stations, broadcasting stations, animal hospitals, cram schools will also be required to meet these standards.