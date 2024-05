Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military is said to have spotted signs that North Korea is preparing to launch its second military reconnaissance satellite.A military official said Friday that such signs have been detected in Tongchang-ri lately, adding that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely monitoring and tracking down related movements.Tongchang-ri, located in Cholsan County in North Pyongan Province, houses the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.The North launched its first military recon satellite last November and put it into orbit.The reclusive state had announced that it plans to launch three more such satellites this year.