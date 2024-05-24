S. Korean Judoka Kim Min-jong Wins Gold in IJF World Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean judoka Kim Min-jong claimed his first world title after grabbing a gold medal at the International Judo Federation(IJF) World Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Kim defeated Olympic silver medalist Guram Tushishvili of Georgia in the men’s +100 kilogram weight class at the Mubadala Arena on Friday.Kim is the first South Korean male judoka in six years to win a gold medal in the IJF World Championships, which is regarded to be the most prestigious competition after the Olympics.In particular, Kim is the first South Korean to win the top honor in the world event in the man's heavyweight division since Cho Yong-chul, who heads the Korea Judo Association, grabbed a gold medal in the event in 1985.Speaking to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency after the match, Kim said he hopes to make real history two months later in Paris after he was asked to comment on many saying he had made a mark in the nation’s judo history.