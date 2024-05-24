Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Singer Kim Ho-joong over DUI Hit-and-Run

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Friday issued a warrant to arrest singer Kim Ho-joong over allegations of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run accident.The warrant was issued by the Seoul Central District Court for the 32-year-old singer on charges of reckless driving resulting in injury and flight in violation of the aggravated punishment law on specific crimes.The court, which cited concerns over destruction of evidence, also issued warrants for Lee Kwang-deuk, the head of Kim's management agency, and an executive identified by his surname Jeon. Lee and Jeon are suspected of a systematic attempt to cover up the crime.The singer is accused of crashing into a taxi in Seoul's Gangnam District on May 9 and fleeing the scene before his assistant appeared at a police station and falsely confessed to the crime.Kim admitted to having driven the car 17 hours later, under circumstances suggesting he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.