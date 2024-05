Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing to make a trip to North Korea amid the two countries' increasing military cooperation.Speaking to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday, local time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader has a valid invitation for an official visit to the North and that preparations are under way. The spokesperson said the dates for the visit will be announced at an appropriate time.Following a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia' Far East last September, Putin had accepted Kim's invitation to visit Pyongyang.In January this year, North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui visited Russia for discussions on the Russian leader's visit.Should Putin visit the North within the year, it would be his first in 24 years since he made a trip in July 2000 to meet then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.