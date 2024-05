Photo : KBS News

A record-high number of entries have been submitted to the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival(BIFAN) set to open in July.According to festival organizers, a total of three-thousand-418 entries have been submitted over the course of four months since January, up 20 percent from last year.They include 293 feature films and one-thousand-18 short films from 84 countries outside South Korea, as well as 149 feature and one-thousand-558 short films from South Korea.Under the "It Project" category for groundbreaking feature film or series projects that have yet to be fully financed, 322 projects from 50 countries have been submitted. Another 78 entries have been submitted in the "Beyond Reality" XR content category.The 28th BIFAN is scheduled to be held for ten days from July 4 in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.