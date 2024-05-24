Menu Content

Yoon Hosts Dinner for Press Corps, Pledges More Communication Amid Criticism

Written: 2024-05-25 12:49:02Updated: 2024-05-25 16:01:59

Yoon Hosts Dinner for Press Corps, Pledges More Communication Amid Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner gathering on Friday for more than 200 members of the press corps on the front lawn of the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.

Speaking towards the end of two-hour dinner where the president served food along with his aides, he said he and other politicians are where they are with the help of the press, despite their criticisms and attacks.

Yoon also reiterated an earlier pledge to handle state affairs while spending more time with the media and paying heed to their advice and criticisms.

Referring to the government's push to make South Korea a global pivotal state, Yoon vowed efforts to introduce policies to increase opportunities in overseas training and reporting for members of the media so they can cover more international news in depth.

The meeting came as Yoon has been facing low approval ratings and negative assessments of his handling of state affairs, including his lack of communication with the public.
