Yomiuri: S. Korea-Japan-China Summit Draft Declaration Says Denuclearization on Korean Peninsula is Common Goal

A draft of the joint declaration for the trilateral summit between South Korea, Japan and China starting on Sunday states that a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the three sides' common goal, according to a Japanese daily.The Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Saturday that the draft also emphasizes that dialogue, diplomacy and fulfillment of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions are important in achieving the peninsula's denuclearization.The draft states that maintaining peace and stability is the three sides' common interest and responsibility, in an apparent reference to North Korea's nuclear and missile development. It also includes a shared call for an immediate resolution to issues concerning Japanese abductees in the North.Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing will also reportedly state a shared policy to accelerate negotiations for a three-way free trade agreement(FTA), as well as a need to hold regular discussions among their leaders and ministers.Leaders of the three countries are expected to hold discussions in six major areas at the summit in Seoul on Monday, including people-to-people exchanges, climate change, the economy and trade, health care and aging populations, science, and disaster and safety.Two-way talks are also expected to held on the sidelines of the summit to discuss various issues at hand.