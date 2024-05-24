RFA: US Exports to N. Korea Supposedly Resume after 7 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. exports to North Korea have reportedly resumed after seven years.Citing data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Radio Free Asia(RFA) said Friday that products worth around 120-thousand U.S. dollars were exported to the North last November.The shipments, which resumed for the first time since October 2016, were comprised of goods in four categories, with immunological products, valued at 54-thousand-691 dollars, taking up the biggest portion, according to RFA.An additional shipment worth 67-thousand-327 dollars was made last December, mostly consisting of diagnosis or laboratory reagent kits, followed by exports worth 26-thousand-87 dollars and three-thousand-577 dollars in February and March this year, respectively.RFA assumed most of the exports were part of humanitarian assistance, as the U.S. government bans shipments to North Korea due to sanctions, with the exception of humanitarian aid like food and medical supplies.