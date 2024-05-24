ICJ Orders Israel to Immediately Halt Military Offensive in Rafah

Photo : KBS News

The International Court of Justice(ICJ), the United Nations' highest court, has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, acting on a request for such an emergency order from South Africa.Presiding judge Nawaf Salam read the court's ruling on Friday, saying Israel's offensive could bring about the "physical destruction" of the Palestinians, alluding to what constitutes genocide under international law.The court ordered Israel to enable "unhindered provision at scale" of basic services and humanitarian aid for Gaza, and to allow any UN body unimpeded access to Gaza to investigate allegations of genocide.The ICJ also demanded Israel to submit a report on its followup measures within the next month.With the ICJ lacking authority to force Israel to fulfill its order, Israel's war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said his country is committed to continue fighting to return its hostages and promise the security of its citizens wherever and whenever necessary, including in Rafah.