Yoon Calls for Close Cooperation between S. Korea, China

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for close cooperation between South Korea and China for bilateral relations as well as peace and prosperity in the international community.The president made the call on Sunday during summit talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the top office, who arrived in South Korea for a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan set for Monday.Noting the recent resumption of bilateral ministerial talks in various areas and municipal exchanges, Yoon hoped that the two nations would continue to strengthen their exchanges and cooperation and pursue joint interests while respecting each other.President Yoon also hoped that the two nations would continue to strengthen cooperation even amidst the complex global crisis, as they have overcome various difficulties together and contributed to each other's development and growth for the past 30 years.The Chinese premier assessed that the two nations have always maintained mutual respect and continuously deepened friendship and mutual trust through equal dialogue and sincere communication, expressing hope that China will work together with South Korea to become a good and trustworthy neighbor and partner who help each other succeed.Li arrived in Seoul around noon Sunday, which marks the first trip to South Korea by a Chinese premier since 2015 when Li Keqiang visited the country.