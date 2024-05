Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited South Korea on Sunday to attend a trilateral summit set for Monday.Kishida arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at around 2 p.m., two hours after Li's arrival.Kishida's visit comes a year after his visit for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, and Li's trip marks his first since he took office in March last year.The two leaders will hold separate bilateral summit talks with President Yoon on Sunday afternoon before attending a dinner banquet.On Monday, the three leaders will hold a trilateral summit to discuss six areas of cooperation with the goals of restoring trust between the three countries and promoting economic development.The three leaders plan to announce a joint statement after the summit.